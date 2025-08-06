Five Soldiers Shot at Fort Stewart; Shooter in Custody

Five soldiers were shot Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, leading to a lockdown at the Army base before the shooter, reportedly a fellow service member, was arrested, officials said.

The injured soldiers were treated onsite and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment, Fort Stewart said. The conditions of the soldiers and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

WSAV reported that three of the shooting victims were subsequently taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, a Level 1 trauma center, via ambulance and that Georgia State Patrol escorted the ambulance.

ABC News reported the shooter is a male soldier.

The Army said the shooting occurred at 10:56 a.m. ET. The base went on lockdown at 11:04 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., the base said on social media, adding the lockdown of the "main cantonment area” was lifted at 12:10 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, which remains on lockdown.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post to X.

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

The FBI said it is coordinating with the Army on any "assistance that might be needed."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she also has been briefed.

"@DHSgov is actively monitoring the situation on the ground. We are praying for the victims and their families," she said in a post to X.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued statement on Facebook: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

All Fort Stewart schools are no longer on lockdown and have continued normal operations.

This story has been updated.