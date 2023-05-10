×
Tags: georgia | football | team | white house | visit

Georgia Football Team Declines WH Invitation

the north lawn of the white house
(Getty Images)

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 07:52 AM EDT

The national champion Georgia football team declined an invitation to visit President Joe Biden at the White House.

In a statement Tuesday, an unnamed athletics department spokesman said the White House offered to host the team for a visit on June 12.

"Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year," the statement said. "However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

Georgia won the national title for the 2021 season as well, but the Bulldogs weren't invited to Washington that year, with the White House citing COVID-19 restrictions.

When February 2023 rolled around, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson took to Twitter to point out that his team still hadn't received an invitation, which garnered attention and prompted Georgia congressional leaders from both parties to send the Biden White House a letter asking him to welcome the team.

That week, a White House official released a statement saying, "The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House."

The Bulldogs went a perfect 15-0 in 2022, a season that culminated in them trouncing No. 3 seed TCU 65-7 in the championship game.

On Monday, the White House announced it had scheduled a White House welcome for the UConn men's basketball team and the LSU women's basketball team on May 26 to celebrate their national championships.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

