Emerson Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 in Georgia

Thursday, 09 November 2023 01:09 PM EST

Arguably the biggest presidential election battleground state in the U.S. is going decidedly with former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden, according to the latest Emerson College polling results released Thursday.

Trump leads Biden by 8 points (49%-41%) among likely voters and 7 points (47%-40%) among registered voters polled in Georgia, a state that broke for Biden in 2020 and was among those whose Electoral College certification Trump sought to contest on Jan. 6, 2021.

Georgia brings 16 Electoral College votes in the 2024 presidential election. The total of 538 nationwide requires a majority of 270 to win.

The Georgia poll was taken along with state-wide polls in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan — all states that broke for Biden and were contested by Trump.

Combining those battleground states Trump leads Biden by 4 points (45%-41%) among registered voters, with 14% undecided. Among likely voters, Trump leads Biden by 3 points (47%-44%), with 9% undecided.

"Biden is generally underperforming his 2020 support with voters under 30, whereas Trump has locked in his support with middle-aged voters," according to Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball.

"Likely voters under 30 break for Biden over Trump by 8 points across these six state polls, 47%-39%, with 14% undecided. Trump's base of support lies with the 50-64 year old general election voters, who support him over Biden by a 13-point margin, 52%-39%, while likely voters over 65 are evenly split between the two candidates: 46%-46%."

Emerson College polled 1,000 registered voters and 780 likely voters in Georgia on Oct. 30-Nov. 4, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Thursday, 09 November 2023 01:09 PM
