Tags: georgia | donald trump | indictment | judge | cameras | courtroom | fulton county

Ga. Judge to Allow Cameras in Courtroom if Trump Indicted

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 07:04 PM EDT

A Fulton County Superior Court Judge said Monday that cameras will be allowed to record the moment that former President Donald Trump is indicted, if and when that happens.

Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over grand jury actions this week at the Fulton County Courthouse, dropped that guidance ahead of the day's proceedings in an unrelated case.

"If a grand jury presents an indictment, that's usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that," McBurney said to members of the public and media in his courtroom without mentioning Trump by name.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis presented to a grand jury nearby on Monday. That particular grand jury meets only on Mondays and Tuesdays, fueling speculation that an indictment against Trump could be coming Tuesday.

The two Trump indictments brought by special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., and Florida did not allow cameras in the courtroom due to federal courthouse restrictions.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


