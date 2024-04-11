×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | donald trump | burt jones

Ga. Prosecutor to Lead Probe of GOP Lt. Gov. Jones

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 01:51 PM EDT

Georgia state prosecutor Pete Skandalakis said he will lead an investigation of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' alleged role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, faced criticism for dragging his feet in finding a new prosecutor after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2022 was disqualified after her fundraiser for Jones' political rival, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Skandalakis' office had assumed responsibility for appointing a prosecutor to investigate Jones in July 2022, the same month Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney yanked Willis from the Jones probe, saying "the optics are horrific," the outlet noted.

In a statement, Jones welcomed a start to the investigation and slammed Willis.

"I'm happy to see this process move forward and look forward to the opportunity to get this charade behind me," Jones said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "Fani Willis has made a mockery of this legal process, as she tends to do. I look forward to a quick resolution and moving forward with the business of the state of Georgia."

Jones was one of 16 pro-Trump electors who signed documents claiming the former president won the state in 2020. Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders rejected their requests, the Journal-Constitution noted.

While Jones was a state senator, he tried to convene a special session of Georgia's Legislature to overturn President Joe Biden's win, The Hill reported. 

Jones on Thursday told The Hill he looks forward to a "quick resolution" of the accusations against him, while slamming Willis for making a "mockery of this legal process."

Willis' office indicted Trump and more than a dozen of his allies on sprawling racketeering charges in August 2023. Trump has pleaded not guilty, and no trial date has been set. 

Jones appears to be listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the racketeering case, though he is not identified by name in charging documents, The Hill reported.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Georgia state prosecutor will lead an investigation of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' alleged role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
georgia, donald trump, burt jones
326
2024-51-11
Thursday, 11 April 2024 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved