Tags: georgia | democrat | immigration | mesha mainor

Ga. Dem: Immigrants Prioritized Over Black Communities

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:51 PM EDT

A Georgia Democrat state legislator said her party prioritizes "immigrant services" at the border over Black communities across the U.S.

"Every election year I hear 'black lives matter,' but do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except Black children living in poverty that can't read," Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor, a Democrat who represents a district in Atlanta, said in a video released last week. 

"We'll send a million dollars to the border for immigrant services. But Black communities? Not even a shout-out. I'm sorry, I don't agree with this. I'm not backing down. I'm actually just getting started," she added.

"I'm a sitting Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out," Mainor wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

"I'm tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant 'black lives matter' during election years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year," she added.

Mainor added in the video that she is "in the crosshairs" of the state Democratic caucus after she broke with the rest of the party on a bill to enact universal school choice.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
191
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

