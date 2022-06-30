×
Tags: georgia | crime | domestic violence | stabbing | fbi

Five Injured in Savannah Stabbing

Lights on a police car
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 10:09 PM EDT

Authorities in Savannah, Georgia, said five people were wounded Thursday after a stabbing on the 1900 block of DeLesseps Avenue, the police department revealed.

"A family dispute resulted with 4 victims and the suspect receiving stab wounds. One of the injuries is serious," a Twitter post read. "There is no further information available as the investigation is ongoing."

The Chatham County Emergency Services told CBS' WTOC 11 that it received a call at around 7:24 p.m. local time regarding a man with a knife who was threatening the occupants of a home.

The name of the suspect and victims, the status of the attacker and the motive are currently unknown and under investigation. One of the five injuries is reportedly serious, and the individual has been taken to the hospital.

The news comes over a month after a man, 51-year-old James Miller, died in Savannah's West 36th Street from a stabbing. An individual was charged with murder at the time, per NBC's WSAV-TV 3.

Homicides continue to rise in the United States. According to statistics from the FBI, homicides rose from a rate of 4.4 per 100,000 people to 6.5 per 100,000 from 2014 to 2020.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Authorities in Savannah, Georgia, said five people were wounded Thursday after a stabbing on the 1900 block of DeLesseps Avenue, the police department revealed.
197
Thursday, 30 June 2022 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

