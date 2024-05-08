WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | appeals | court | donald trump | fani willis | disqualify | 2020 election

Georgia Appeals Court to Hear Trump's Bid to Disqualify Fani Willis

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 10:03 AM EDT

Georgia's appeals court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's bid to disqualify the district attorney prosecuting him over his attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election, according to a court order Tuesday.

The ruling prolongs the legal battle over a former romance between Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, and a onetime top deputy, a relationship defense lawyers have used to try to derail the case.

Trump and eight of his codefendants charged in the Georgia state court have urged the appeals court to overturn a judge's March ruling that allowed Willis to continue supervising the prosecution.

The court's decision to hear the appeal before trial could cause further delays in the case, one of four criminal prosecutions facing Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, as he seeks to unseat Democrat President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and accused prosecutors of a politically motivated effort to damage his campaign.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Georgia's appeals court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's bid to disqualify the district attorney prosecuting him over his attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election, according to a court order Tuesday.
georgia, appeals, court, donald trump, fani willis, disqualify, 2020 election
161
2024-03-08
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved