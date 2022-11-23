Georgia Supreme Court Affirms Law Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks

Georgia's Supreme Court ruled against a motion by a pro-abortion group, thus confirming the six-week abortion ban to be reinstated statewide.

The order reads: "The State of Georgia's Emergency Petition for Supersedeas seeking a stay of the order of the Superior Court of Fulton County in the above-styled action is hereby granted. To the extent the State also seeks an 'administrative stay,' the motion is dismissed as moot."

The original overturned decision made by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney made abortion legal up until 20 weeks.

HB481, known as Georgia's Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, bans, with some exceptions, abortion when early cardiac activity is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The lawsuit was filed by SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, a nonprofit whose mission statement is to "strengthen and amplify the collective voices of indigenous women and women of color to achieve reproductive justice," according to its website.

"After a long road, we are finally able to celebrate the end of an extreme abortion ban in our state," Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, said in a statement. "While we applaud the end of a ban steeped in white supremacy, it should not have existed in the first place. Now, it's time to move forward with a vision for Georgia that establishes full bodily autonomy and liberation for our communities. "

McBurney wrote that when Georgia lawmakers passed the LIFE Act, "the supreme law of this land unequivocally was — and had been for nearly half a century — that laws unduly restricting abortion before viability were unconstitutional."

According to McBurney, the right to pre-viability abortion existed federally when the law was enacted, so Georgia could not legally restrict it.