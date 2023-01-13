Poll: 60 Percent of Long Island Voters Want Santos To Resign

A new Public Policy Polling survey reveals that 60% of voters in the Long Island district of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., want him to resign his seat, amid the fallout of Santos embellishing portions of his professional and educational background prior to the midterm elections.

Only 34% of those who voted for Santos in November and 38% of those identifying as Republicans favor the congressman resigning from his post. [Note: The PPP website doesn't specify how many voters partook in the Santos poll.]

However, 57% of independent voters and 60% overall prefer that Santos step down from his seat in the Republican-controlled Congress.

As Newsmax chronicled earlier in the week, Santos was initially quoted as saying he'd consider resigning if "142 people ask," but he later clarified that he meant the 142,000 people from Long Island who voted for him two months ago.

Among the claims Santos made are the following:

He attended Baruch College and New York University.

He previously worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

His real estate portfolio included 13 properties.

His grandparents changed their name to conceal their Jewish heritage.

Additionally, Santos reportedly used an alias for a GoFundMe page.

New York Republicans have been under pressure to condemn Santos' actions. As a result, the Nassau County GOP and New York State Conservative Party reportedly have called for the congressman to resign.

On Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters he won't demand a resignation from Santos.

"What I find is that the voters have elected George Santos," said McCarthy. "If there is a concern, he will go through Ethics. If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that matter. ... But they have a voice in this process."

Regarding his future, Santos reportedly said on a podcast: "I came here to serve the people, not politicians and party leaders, and I'm going to do just that."