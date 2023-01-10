×
New York Dems Call for House Ethics Probe of GOP's George Santos

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 January 2023 02:49 PM EST

Two New York legislators are calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., over alleged campaign finance violations, The New York Times reports.

New York Democratic Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres submitted an official complaint to the panel requesting its members look into whether or not Santos broke the law when filing financial disclosures.

"Congressman Torres and I feel it's incredibly important to make sure that the integrity of the House and the integrity of its members are put front, first and foremost," Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said in a statement.

The request comes just days after Santos was sworn into office. He previously admitted to "embellishing" details about his background during his campaign, after the Times revealed discrepancies in his education and employment history, as well as apparent omissions from his financial disclosures that raised questions about his campaign funding.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a press conference Tuesday that "this is something that's being handled internally. Obviously, there were concerns about what we had heard. We're going to have to sit down and talk to him about it."

In his Tuesday remarks to reporters, Santos claimed that he had "done nothing unethical."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 January 2023 02:49 PM
