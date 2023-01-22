Santos on Photo: Not Drag Queen, Just 'Having Fun'

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., seemed to confirm Saturday that the images of him dressed in women's clothing are authentic, but he rejected the "drag queen" label.

"I was not a drag queen. I was young and I had fun at a festival," Santos told reporters as he arrived at a New York's LaGuardia Airport from Washington, D.C.

Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag performer, claimed to have known Santos as a drag queen and said Santos participated in a beauty pageant in drag in 2008 under the name "Kitara Ravache."

Santos previously denied the reports, tweeting, "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false."