Former President George W. Bush honored his longtime vice president and friend, Dick Cheney, in a heartfelt statement Tuesday amid news of Cheney's death.

Cheney, 84, died Monday of complications from pneumonia and longstanding cardiac and vascular disease.

"The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends," Bush said in his statement. "Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was.

"History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation – a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held."

The former president recalled how Cheney served with distinction in multiple roles: chief of staff, U.S. congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Bush's vice president.

Bush said he personally selected Cheney in 2000 after considering the qualities required: "deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty … I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed."

Bush described Cheney as "a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges," one he counted on for honest counsel and unwavering dedication.

He added, "He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people."

Bush extended his sympathies to Cheney's wife, Lynne, and their daughters, promising that he and Laura are "praying for Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the Cheney family as they honor a great man."

A defining figure among conservatives, Cheney built a reputation as a hawkish defender of American security following the Sept. 11 attacks and the Iraq War.

His emphasis on strong executive power and aggressive foreign policy left a lasting imprint on the Republican Party. But he remained divisive, both for his central role in launching the Iraq invasion and for later breaking publicly with the Trump wing of the GOP, Financial Times reported.

From a conservative perspective, Bush's tribute is a recognition of Cheney's legacy of public service, one rooted in patriotism, principle, and institutional respect.

While many on the right disagreed with aspects of Cheney's strategy, few dispute his devotion to duty or the seriousness with which he approached government.

Bush's acknowledgment of him as "among the finest public servants" underscores that legacy.

The former president's eulogy may serve as a reminder of a style of leadership defined by quiet competence, allegiance to principle, and unwavering commitment to national defense and freedom.

Cheney's example offers a model of disciplined, long-term governance.

As the nation pauses to remember Cheney, Bush's words underscore what many will recall: not just the power behind the agenda, but the human character beneath it.

"Dick Cheney's service always reflected credit on the country he loved," Bush concluded.