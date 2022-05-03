George W. Bush to Close Out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Fundraiser

Former President George W. Bush announced Monday he would headline a fundraiser for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

According to Mediate, the announcement comes after former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Kemp's Republican primary opposition, former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. Trump's backing of Perdue comes as Kemp refused to endorse claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Now the two presidents are looking to back their candidates ahead of the Georgia Republican primary set for May 24. And the latest poll, out Tuesday, shows Kemp holds a 38-point lead over Perdue.

In addition, Bush throwing his support behind Kemp is the latest sign of tensions building between the Bush family and Trump. Last year, Bush held a fundraiser for G.O.P. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Spurring the ire of Trump, Cheney sits as one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee.

Politico reports that Kemp's fundraiser "tickets for a V.I.P. reception are listed at $15,200, while the general reception is going for $5,000."

"The fundraiser," Politico adds, "with Bush this month will put Kemp in front of an influential room of Texas donors just days before the Georgia primary on May 24. Hosts of the May 16 event include Crow; Jim Francis, a major Texas bundler; Republican strategist Karl Rove; and Ross Perot, Jr., son of the former presidential candidate."