Former Presidents Bush, Clinton Pay Respects at Ukrainian Church in Chicago

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush on Friday visited Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago together to display solidarity with Ukraine in its war with Russia.

''America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future,'' Bush posted on his Instagram account, along with a video of Clinton and himself laying flowers beside a stone cross structure.

''America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression,'' Clinton posted to his Twitter account, sharing the same video.

Bush had previously condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's ntervention in the country in a statement last month when the conflict escalated into an invasion.

''Russia's attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,'' Bush said at the time.

''The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time.''

Clinton released a statement on his Twitter account on Feb. 24 also condemning the attack and called on the world to hold Russia accountable for its decision.

''Putin's war of choice has unraveled 30 years of diplomacy and put millions of innocent lives in grave danger, with the potential for mass civilian casualties in and huge displacements both within Ukraine's borders and beyond,'' Clinton said.

''The world will hold Russia and Russia alone accountable, both economically and politically, for its brazen violation of international law.''