George W. Bush Not Expected at Event Honoring Mother

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 01:46 PM EDT

Former President George W. Bush is not expected to attend a White House event Thursday held by Melania Trump to honor his mother, Barbara Bush, The Washington Post reported.

Dorothy Bush Koch, the former president’s younger sister, is listed as one of several key speakers at the event. Alice Yates, the chief executive of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, will also attend.

Trump will unveil a U.S. postage-stamp honoring Barbara Bush, the wife of late former President George H.W. Bush, at a ceremony in the East Room.

George W. Bush attended both of President Donald Trump’s inaugurations but did not endorse him in his three presidential runs.

After leaving office in 2021, Trump said Bush "led a failed and uninspiring presidency," and that Bush was "responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!)"

Former President George W. Bush is not expected to attend a White House event Thursday held by Melania Trump to honor his mother, Barbara Bush, The Washington Post reported.
