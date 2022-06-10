×
RNC Blasts Soros-Funded Takeover of 18 Hispanic Radio Stations

George Soros
George Soros (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 June 2022 02:07 PM

Florida GOP Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott led a roundtable event in Doral, Florida, on Friday, to criticize the sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to a group partially backed by controversial billionaire George Soros.

"Marxists are never satisfied, they'll try to silence every voice that's against them, they'll try to control every industry or part of our society that they can," said Rubio.

Rubio and Scott also sent a letter to the FCC:

"We write to urge the Federal Communications Commission, within all applicable rules and regulations, and pursuant to the FCC's public interest mandate pursuant to the Radio Act of 1927 (P.L. 69-632), to thoroughly scrutinize the proposed sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to the so-called Latino Media Network, including Radio Mambí 710 AM in Miami, Florida."

For decades, Radio Mambí has been one of the most popular stations for Cuban-Americans.

"Its driving mission for over 40-50 years has been the freedom of Cuba," said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo when speaking about Radio Mambi. "I don't know when the freedom of Cuba became an extremist topic."

A message echoed among the participants was the belief that this purchase was done right before the midterm elections to silence conservative voices.

