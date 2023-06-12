×
Tags: george soros | conservatives | antisemitism

Prominent Jewish Conservatives Start 'Jews Against Soros' Group

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 08:35 PM EDT

Two prominent Jewish conservative activists launched “Jews Against Soros” last month, in order to both fight back against leftist billionaire George Soros’s radical agenda and to combat claims that opposition to Soros is somehow anti-Semitic.

Josh Hammer, senior editor-at-large of Newsweek, and Will Scharf, a candidate for attorney general of Missouri, formed the group as a “grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’s radical-left win influence on American politics” and to “fight back against the common left-wing smear that opposition to Soros and his sprawling network of political organizations is antisemitic,” according to the group’s press release.

The press release notes as well that Soros funds a tremendous proportion of the left in the United States and has a "nefarious agenda" in Israel itself.

The group’s website elaborates on its mission, stating:

"We are Jews who have had enough of George Soros and his malign, leftist influence on American politics. We are Jews who are also sick and tired of the left accusing anyone who criticizes Soros of being antisemitic.

"Let us be very clear:

"There is nothing antisemitic about condemning George Soros.

"There is nothing antisemitic about identifying the many ways that George Soros and his network of organizations fund the radical left.

"Leftism isn’t Judaism, and being anti-leftist is not the same as being Antisemitic. Period.

"It’s time for Jews all over America to stand up against George Soros."

Soros is a major donor to the Democratic Party, and has been accused by conservatives of funding leftist prosecutors such as District Attorneys Alvin Bragg of New York and George Gascon of Los Angeles, left-wing organizations such as J Street, a major Jewish nonprofit, and the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which promotes economic sanctions against Israel in an effort to compare between Israel's actions to South African apartheid.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


