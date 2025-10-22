WATCH TV LIVE

george santos | state charges | prosecutors

Prosecutors Not Ruling Out State Charges for George Santos

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 11:46 AM EDT

The legal troubles of former New York Republican Rep. George Santos might not be over after a state prosecutor appeared to indicate that local charges could be brought against him, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement on X that she has been at the "forefront of bringing [Santos] to justice."

Nassau County is part of the district that Santos represented.

Donnelly continued that "I am proud of the work my office has done, and the conviction achieved in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's office. While the office cannot comment on ongoing investigations, suffice it to say that I remain focused on prosecuting political corruption wherever it exists regardless of political affiliation."

On Friday, President Donald Trump commuted the federal fraud sentence of Santos, who served just 84 days of his more than seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He faced 23 federal counts for several criminal schemes, including money laundering, theft of public funds, making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, and Federal Election Commission and falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 11:46 AM
