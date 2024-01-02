Dems Target 'MAGA' Candidate for Santos' House Seat

House Democrats are trying to reclaim the seat formerly held by Republican George Santos by connecting his potential replacement to former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday launched a seven-figure, 30-second video describing Mazi Pilip as the "hand-picked candidate" by MAGA Republicans.

Pilip is running against former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., in a Feb. 13 special election for New York's 3rd Congressional District seat previously held by Santos, who was expelled from the House Dec. 1 after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

"The MAGA Republican movement hand-picked their candidate for Congress, Mazi Pilip. And Pilip would join MAGA Republicans to pass an agenda that would hurt Nassau County and Queens," the voice-over in the ad says.

"Cuts to Social Security, forcing seniors to pay more and retire later. Cuts to law enforcement jobs, making our communities less safe. And deep cuts to our veterans' benefits. Mazi Pilip — hand-picked by MAGA to support their agenda. Not ours."

The Dems' ad attempts to tie Pilip to House conservatives such as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., the Washington Examiner reported.

The ad is airing on broadcast and cable in the New York City area and is the DCCC's first paid media investment in the critical special election.

Whoever wins the special election will finish Santos' term and be in a good position to be reelected in November.

Suozzi held the seat before resigning in 2022 to run for New York governor. He later lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic Party primary.

Republicans currently hold a 220-213 edge with two vacancies in the House.

Democrat PACs groups have said they will get involved for the seat in a toss-up district.

The super PAC House Majority, dedicated to electing Democrats to the lower chamber, announced Dec. 27 that it is placing $5.2 million in initial television and digital reservations to run in the weeks ahead of the special election, and an initial $700,000 mail program for the district.