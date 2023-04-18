×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | reelection bid | scandals | republicans | new york

Embattled Rep. Santos Announces Reelection Bid

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 09:49 AM EDT

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., officially announced his reelection bid despite a first term in which he has been outed for lying about his personal biography, probed by federal, New York, and congressional officials about his campaign finances, and encouraged by fellow Republicans to resign, MSNBC reported.

In a press release announcing his bid, Santos made no reference to his numerous controversies, instead touting himself as a fighter for his constituents.

"As a first-generation American, I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district," he said. "I grew up poor with a single mom, and thanks to the American dream, a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens can grow up to serve his community in the halls of Congress. ... I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done."

Troubles for Santos started soon after his midterm victory last year in a Long Island district usually ruled by Democrats that helped deliver a House majority to the GOP. Reports surfaced that Santos lied about several parts of his biography, including his education, past employment, religious affiliation, and even that his mother was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to ABC News.

He later faced questions for how he financed his campaign, with the House Ethics Committee probing the issue, as well, reportedly, as the Federal Election Commission and the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Due to the list of revelations and controversies, local Republicans cut ties with Santos, with the Nassau County Republican Committee accusing his campaign of being founded on "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

William O'Reilly, a Republican strategist who advised now-Rep. Mike Lawler's successful campaign last year in suburban New York, told ABC News that Santos has a "0.0% chance" of winning reelection.

"Santos has a wicked case of political cooties, and virtually no one on the right side of the aisle will lift a finger for him," O'Reilly said. "This is a vanity announcement; there's no chance that Mr. Santos will be elected to another term."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., officially announced his reelection bid despite being outed for lying about his personal biography, probed by federal, New York, and congressional officials about his campaign finances, and encouraged by fellow Republicans to resign.
george santos, reelection bid, scandals, republicans, new york
342
2023-49-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved