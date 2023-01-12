Rep. Santos: Will Resign 'If 142 People Ask'

Freshman Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., under fire from Republicans for claims he made about himself on his resume, now says he'll resign "if 142 people" ask him to step down.

It's not clear what Santos meant with the reference to 142 people, reported NBC News, which noted Thursday that even though Santos has said repeatedly this week that he won't step down, he responded to the network that "if 142 people ask for me to resign, I will resign."

NBC noted that it was possible that Santos, who commented while getting into a Capitol Hill elevator, was referring to the 142,000 votes he got while defeating Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the November midterm election for New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Santos' office didn't immediately respond to requests for clarification.

Santos' response came as more Republicans have called for him to resign, including top officials from the Nassau County GOP, representing his district.

After his election, Santos has been accused of embellishing or fabricating parts of his background, including claims on his education, religion, sports experience, jobs, and about his mother in connection with the 9/11 terror attacks.

Freshman Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that Santos "needs to return to private life, get all this sorted out and, frankly, get rid of the distraction."

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., told NBC News: "I don't think there's any way he can possibly perform his duties, and the man's got to be honest with himself and his constituents."

Rep. Mark Lawler, R-N.Y., said Santos has "lost the confidence of people."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he's not calling on Santos to quit.

"If there is a concern, he has to go through the Ethics [Committee]; let him move through that," McCarthy said. "But right now, the voters have a voice in the decision. It's not where people pick and choose based upon what somebody's press has. So he will continue to serve."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!