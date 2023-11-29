×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | mike johnson | house

Speaker Johnson Has 'Reservations' About Santos Ouster

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:10 AM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday said he had "reservations" about setting a new precedent by expelling Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before a conviction despite some "infractions" against House rules.

"What we've said as the leadership team is we're going to allow people to vote their conscience. I think it's the only appropriate thing we can do. We've not whipped the vote and we wouldn't. I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith," Johnson told reporters.

"I personally have real reservations about doing this, I'm concerned about a precedent that may be set for that. So, everybody's working through that, and we'll see how they vote tomorrow."

Johnson spoke to Santos "at some length" during the holiday recess "about his options" regarding a third vote on Santos' expulsion.

The conversation came after the House Ethics Committee released its scathing report that found substantial evidence of lawbreaking by the New York Republican.

Santos last week said he expected to be expelled from Congress and insisted he was "not going anywhere."

"I know I'm going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor," he said Friday night during a conversation on X Spaces. "I've done the math over and over, and it doesn't look really good."

The House Ethics Committee found Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes, such as Botox, purchases at luxury retailers and adult content site OnlyFans, then caused the campaign to file false or incomplete reports.

"Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," investigators wrote. They noted that he did not cooperate with the report and repeatedly "evaded" straightforward requests for information.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday said he had "reservations" about setting a new precedent by expelling Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before a conviction despite some "infractions" against House rules.
george santos, mike johnson, house
283
2023-10-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved