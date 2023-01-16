GOP Rep. LaLota: DOJ, FEC Need to Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., called for the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze embattled New York GOP Rep. George Santos' campaign accounts.

"To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen by the United States Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission," LaLota tweeted Sunday. "If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I'll take the lead."

In his tweet, LaLota linked to a statement reading: "Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn't be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced these contributions.

"After congressman Santos receives the proper due process — such as a House Ethics investigation or criminal proceedings or both — the funds," LaLota adds, "should be returned to the contributors he duped. The DOJ or FEC must act now to ensure there is something to actually return to the victims of Santos' financial scam."

The Hill reported last month LaLota called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos.

Santos told the New York Post last month he lied about his education and work experience. But he purportedly added such a mishap would not deter him from serving his two-year term.

"I am not a criminal," Santos said at the time of the interview. "This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good."

In December, The New York Times reported Santos lied about attending college as well as his employment with high-profile Wall Street firms.

Since then, the congressman has faced public scrutiny over his finances. Last week, a nonpartisan watchdog organization, the Campaign Legal Center, filed a complaint with the FEC urging the agency to investigate the congressman for campaign finance law violations.