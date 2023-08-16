×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | indictment | campaign | fraud | donors

Paid Rep. Santos Campaign Adviser Indicted by Biden DOJ

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 02:12 PM EDT

A paid campaign adviser for embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been indicted by President Joe Biden's Justice Department for impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Samuel Miele was charged Wednesday with four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

"On or about Sept. 26, 2022, the defendant Samuel Miele transmitted a letter to Candidate #1, in which he admitted to 'faking my identity to a big donor,' but stated that he was 'high risk, high reward in everything I do,'" the indictment alleged.

Santos himself pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with looting his campaign coffers, fraudulently receiving unemployment, and lying to Congress about being a millionaire. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A day later, he signed an agreement with Brazilian officials that allowed him to avoid prosecution for forging two stolen checks in 2008.

Despite his legal woes, Santos has vowed to fight to keep his congressional seat, which mostly encompasses the western suburbs of Long Island but also straddles parts of Queens in New York City.

While his identity is masked in the indictment, Miele's communications to donors had him claiming to be McCarthy's Chief of Staff Dan Meyer during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, CNBC reported.

"According to a federal indictment, George Santos paid someone to impersonate Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff to raise money, yet McCarthy continues to protect Santos," according to Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., himself currently under fire for his defense of President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden amid damning allegations of bribery and foreign influence peddling schemes.

"Pathetic and shameful."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack is a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a former New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A paid campaign adviser for embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been indicted by President Joe Biden's Justice Department for impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Samuel Miele was charged Wednesday with four counts of wire fraud and one...
george santos, indictment, campaign, fraud, donors
292
2023-12-16
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved