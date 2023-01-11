Local GOP Leaders Call on Rep. Santos to Resign; He Refuses

Republican leaders in New York's Nassau County on Wednesday called for Rep. George Santos, a fellow member of the GOP from the county, to resign from Congress over his "deceit, lies and fabrication."

He quickly refused their demands, telling ABC News' Rachel Scott: "I will not."

He doubled down in a Twitter post later in the day, writing:

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. "I will NOT resign!"

Santos has admitted he fabricated his background and items on his resume to win election in the midterms.

Nassau County Republican Chair Joe Cairo and other GOP elected officials made their demand Wednesday at the GOP’s Westbury, New York, headquarters.

"George Santos' campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication," Cairo said at a news conference, NBC News reported.

Cairo said Santos had "disgraced" the House and added that the freshman lawmaker is "not welcome here at Republican headquarters."

"We do not consider him one of our Congress people," Cairo said, NBC News reported.

A source told Politico that Republican leaders believe the call for Santos' resignation is necessary to help party candidates win future elections in New York's 3rd congressional district, a swing seat formerly held by Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Santos, 34 and openly gay, lied about his heritage, education, and professional qualifications, The Washington Post reported.

The Post noted Monday that the Federal Election Commission received a formal complaint urging an investigation into questions about Santos' campaign fundraising, loans, and spending.

Former U.S. Sen. Al D'Amato, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that Santos "is a disgrace."

"He has no place in government," D’Amato said on "National Report." "Nobody respects him. He'll have nothing to do.

"I have to tell you, he should be told that the government will pursue the financial shenanigans that he's involved in," D’Amato added. "Let me tell you, he'll wind up in prison for quite a while unless he resigns and resigns now. There's no reason for us to tolerate him ... I'm a Republican and I say he's a disgrace to the Republicans. He should be out."