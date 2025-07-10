WATCH TV LIVE

George Santos: Speaker Johnson 'Blocked' Pardon

Thursday, 10 July 2025 01:20 PM EDT

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Thursday claimed that his potential pardon was blocked by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Santos was sentenced in April to seven years in prison for committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after it was revealed he had fabricated much of his life story and defrauded supporters of campaign contributions. He will have to pay over $500,000 in restitution to multiple victims.

Santos on Wednesday posted a lengthy posted warning of any nefarious dealings that may happen to him in prison.

"I'm heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I'm not suicidal. I'm not depressed - So if something does happen, there's no confusion. I did NOT kill myself," Santos wrote on X.

A follower replied to Santos' post asking, "Has anyone even tried to get you a pardon?," to which Santos answered, "Speaker Johnson blocked it."

Santos offered no evidence to support the accusation. Other X users pointed out that a House  Speaker has no authority to block a presidential pardon.

Santos in May said that he was holding out hope for clemency from President Donald Trump, telling Piers Morgan, "I'll take a commutation, clemency, whatever the president is willing to give me."

Santos served as the U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district from January 2023 to December 2023, when he was expelled from Congress

Thursday, 10 July 2025 01:20 PM
