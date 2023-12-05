×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | bob menendez | george santos | trolling | cameo | house | expel

Sen. Fetterman Trolls Sen. Menendez with Santos Video

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:20 AM EST

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., escalated his trolling of indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., by hiring recently ousted Rep. George Santos to record a sarcastic video targeting Menendez, NBC News reported.

Fetterman used Cameo, an app that allows people to pay celebrities to record personalized videos, and posted it to X, writing that he "thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give 'Bobby from Jersey' some advice."

Santos, who was expelled from Congress on Friday by a House vote, reposted what Fetterman stated, writing that "I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL."

Santos said in the Cameo video: "Hey, Bobby! Look, I don't think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up. You stand your ground, sir, and don't get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas."

Santos charges $200 for a personal video, according to his Cameo page, which he links to in his X bio. A spokesperson from Fetterman's Senate office told NBC News that the video was paid for with campaign funds.

Menendez was asked about the Cameo video by NBC News.

"I don't think Mr. Clickbait's donors would appreciate him enriching George Santos," he said. "I'm surprised he didn't ask his parents for the money."

Fetterman was the first Democrat senator to urge Menendez to resign, with now more than half of the caucus calling on him to do so.

Menendez was charged by federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent. Menendez has denied any wrongdoing.

The House voted Friday to expel Santos, who was accused of ethical lapses and is facing a 23-count federal indictment that includes charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing offenses against the United States.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., escalated his trolling of indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., by hiring recently ousted Rep. George Santos to record a sarcastic video targeting Menendez, NBC News reported.
george santos, bob menendez, george santos, trolling, cameo, house, expel
358
2023-20-05
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved