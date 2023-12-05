Sen. Fetterman Trolls Sen. Menendez with Santos Video

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., escalated his trolling of indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., by hiring recently ousted Rep. George Santos to record a sarcastic video targeting Menendez, NBC News reported.

Fetterman used Cameo, an app that allows people to pay celebrities to record personalized videos, and posted it to X, writing that he "thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give 'Bobby from Jersey' some advice."

Santos, who was expelled from Congress on Friday by a House vote, reposted what Fetterman stated, writing that "I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL."

Santos said in the Cameo video: "Hey, Bobby! Look, I don't think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up. You stand your ground, sir, and don't get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas."

Santos charges $200 for a personal video, according to his Cameo page, which he links to in his X bio. A spokesperson from Fetterman's Senate office told NBC News that the video was paid for with campaign funds.

Menendez was asked about the Cameo video by NBC News.

"I don't think Mr. Clickbait's donors would appreciate him enriching George Santos," he said. "I'm surprised he didn't ask his parents for the money."

Fetterman was the first Democrat senator to urge Menendez to resign, with now more than half of the caucus calling on him to do so.

Menendez was charged by federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent. Menendez has denied any wrongdoing.

The House voted Friday to expel Santos, who was accused of ethical lapses and is facing a 23-count federal indictment that includes charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing offenses against the United States.