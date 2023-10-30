Rep. D'Esposito: Maybe Enough Votes to Expel Santos

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., suggested Monday that there are enough votes to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House, as Santos is surrounded by controversy amid his legal battles.

D'Esposito told NewsNation's The Hill that "I think there is an opportunity for it to pass, because I think we have an opportunity to set a new precedent."

A group of New York Republicans, including D'Esposito, moved to force a vote on expelling Santos last week. This will be the second attempt this year at removing Santos from Congress.

The measure was called to the floor last week as a privileged resolution, which forces leadership to act on the legislation within two legislative days. The House went into recess on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return Wednesday. Leadership can either motion to table the resolution or refer it to a committee, both of which require majority support. Should the legislation come to the floor, it would require the support of two-thirds of the House.

D'Esposito acknowledges this will be a tough threshold to cross in the House, saying that "obviously a two-thirds vote is needed, which is a tough number to reach. And you know, I've heard from many, some who are in support and others who say there is a precedent…or should have due process. And I understand that there's a precedent but if we have the opportunity to set [one]."

"[Speaker Mike Johnson] made it very clear — he said, 'Do what you think is right and do what you think is right for New York. And like I said, this is not about precedent — it's about setting a new precedent. If we could set a new precedent — especially from individuals in the House who have tried to fight the status quo — that the House does not welcome liars, fraudsters and people who have made a mockery of the institution," D'Esposito said.

However, Johnson told Fox News' Sean Hannity last week that Santos deserves "due process to play itself out," saying that "that's what our system of justice is for. He's not convicted, he's charged. And so if we're gonna expel people from Congress just because they're charged with a crime, then — you know, or accused — that's a problem."

Santos pleaded not guilty last week to 10 federal charges alleging that he inflated campaign finance reports and charged donors' credit cards without permission.