×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | anthony desposito | votes | expel | house | controversy | mike johnson

Rep. D'Esposito: Maybe Enough Votes to Expel Santos

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 10:41 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., suggested Monday that there are enough votes to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House, as Santos is surrounded by controversy amid his legal battles.

D'Esposito told NewsNation's The Hill that "I think there is an opportunity for it to pass, because I think we have an opportunity to set a new precedent."

A group of New York Republicans, including D'Esposito, moved to force a vote on expelling Santos last week. This will be the second attempt this year at removing Santos from Congress.

The measure was called to the floor last week as a privileged resolution, which forces leadership to act on the legislation within two legislative days. The House went into recess on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return Wednesday. Leadership can either motion to table the resolution or refer it to a committee, both of which require majority support. Should the legislation come to the floor, it would require the support of two-thirds of the House.

D'Esposito acknowledges this will be a tough threshold to cross in the House, saying that "obviously a two-thirds vote is needed, which is a tough number to reach. And you know, I've heard from many, some who are in support and others who say there is a precedent…or should have due process. And I understand that there's a precedent but if we have the opportunity to set [one]."

"[Speaker Mike Johnson] made it very clear — he said, 'Do what you think is right and do what you think is right for New York. And like I said, this is not about precedent — it's about setting a new precedent. If we could set a new precedent — especially from individuals in the House who have tried to fight the status quo — that the House does not welcome liars, fraudsters and people who have made a mockery of the institution," D'Esposito said.

However, Johnson told Fox News' Sean Hannity last week that Santos deserves "due process to play itself out," saying that "that's what our system of justice is for. He's not convicted, he's charged. And so if we're gonna expel people from Congress just because they're charged with a crime, then — you know, or accused — that's a problem."

Santos pleaded not guilty last week to 10 federal charges alleging that he inflated campaign finance reports and charged donors' credit cards without permission.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., suggested Monday that there are enough votes to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House, as Santos is surrounded by controversy amid his legal battles.
george santos, anthony desposito, votes, expel, house, controversy, mike johnson, precedent
395
2023-41-30
Monday, 30 October 2023 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved