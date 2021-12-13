×
Tags: George Floyd | Officers | Civil Rights | Chauvin

Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty in Floyd Civil Rights Case

Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty in Floyd Civil Rights Case
(Getty)

Monday, 13 December 2021 03:12 PM

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, according to a notice from the court.

A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. These types of notices indicate a defendant is planning to plead guilty. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe during a May 25, 2020 arrest. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in the state case.

Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were set to go to trial in late January on those charges.

The information sent out Monday gives no indication that the other officers intend to plead guilty.

A message left with Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, was not immediately returned. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no comment.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, according to a notice from the court.A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin...
George Floyd, Officers, Civil Rights, Chauvin
2021-12-13
Monday, 13 December 2021 03:12 PM
