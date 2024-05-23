WATCH TV LIVE

George Floyd Movie in the Works

Thursday, 23 May 2024 05:13 PM EDT

George Floyd's life is being made into a Hollywood movie.

"George Floyd: Daddy Changed the World," chronicles the life of Floyd, who was 46 when he died in 2020, and whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked a global movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, are serving as executive producers. Radar Pictures, Night Fox Entertainment and 8 Queens Film & Media Productions are partnering to produce the film, reports Deadline.

"The killing of George Floyd was a tragic, shameful moment in our nation's history," said Night Fox's Timothy Christian in a statement to Deadline. "His story, while painful, deserves to be told and I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Washington told Deadline she was "excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know. This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It's time for justice and equality for all."

Washington went on to emphasize that "We need to make changes swiftly. No other child should lose their father like Gianna did. We thank everyone who stood with us and protested. George's legacy will live on through this film."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


