Russian Space Chief: US Plans 'Genocide'

Russian Space Chief: US Plans 'Genocide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and the state space corporation Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin (left) listen to Russian rocket engine manufacturer Energomash Director Igor Arbuzov in Khimki, outside Moscow on April 12, 2019. (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:02 PM

The head of Russia's space agency is accusing Ukraine and the U.S. of producing biological weapons, claiming they are aimed at Russians in the name of "genocide of a nation."

"I assume that the evidence obtained by our military biologists in the U.S. biolaboratories located in Ukraine (or the U.S.-funded and directed Ukrainian biolaboratories, which is the same thing) will confirm our data that the United States, in the immediate vicinity of Russia, with the connivance or direct support of the Kiev authorities, were developing an ethnic weapon of genocide against the Russian nation," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote in a Telegram post Monday, as translated by URA.Ru, a Russian media company.

Rogozin alleges the research is aimed at striking the reproduction function and immune system of a particular nationality, and he reportedly fears Ukraine labs are destroying evidence of the research.

Rogozin, regarded as Russia's Elon Musk, has had his allegations refuted frequently worldwide.

First, the World Health Organization has said it told Ukraine to destroy dangerous pathogens being studied in their labs before the war, fearing a Russia attack designed to release them. Also, scientists have argued ethno-engineering of bioweapons is not possible.

"This claim belongs purely in the realm of science fiction," RMIT University in Melbourne Australia chief of biosciences and food technology Oliver Jones said, Newsweek reported. "Humans are just too genetically similar to find something that would affect only certain people and not others.

he continued: "Modern DNA testing can, at best, only tell you if your ancestry is likely to have come from a specific region such as Europe or sub-Saharan Africa, not specific countries.

"You can't tell which country someone is from, let alone their possible ethnicity, from DNA so there is no way to make any sort of agent, biological or otherwise, that could affect one ethnic group and not others. It is just not going to happen."

The head of Russia's space agency is accusing Ukraine and the U.S. of producing biological weapons, claiming they are aimed at Russians in the name of "genocide of a nation."
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:02 PM
