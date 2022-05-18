Internal Dem Generic Poll: GOP Up by 8 Points in Battleground Districts

Congressional Democrats are 8 percentage points behind Republicans on the generic ballot in battleground districts, according to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) internal polling, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Republicans have a 47% to 39% advantage in the survey, which was carried out in April, adding to a string of worrisome indicators for Democrats that their party will be handily defeated in this year's midterm elections.

In addition to the historical precedent of the party of any first-term president losing seats in Congress two years after being elected to the White House, Democrats are also facing a number of serious issues, such as a sharp increase in the inflation rate.

Moreover, the Real Clear Politics polling average has the GOP ahead on the generic ballot by 2.8 percentage points.

However, Democrats say that the results of other questions in the DCCC internal poll give a more optimistic outlook for the party, The Hill reported.

Two such examples are that DCCC front-line members are doing 5 points better than the generic, unnamed Democrat and that the average approval rating for front-line Democrats is 21.8 percentage points higher than the approval rating of President Joe Biden.

Democrats also said that since the survey was carried out before the leak of the draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the poll does not yet indicate the vast importance the issue of abortion rights will have for Democrat voters.

With that in mind, Democrats are recommending to their candidates to campaign on the issue and reiterate to voters that Republicans candidates have the goal of criminalizing abortion if they are victorious in the midterms.

DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor emphasized this in a statement he released to The Hill that said, "Frontline Democrats' record of delivering for their communities means they head into November ready to defeat extremist MAGA Republicans, who will have to defend their plan to implement a nationwide abortion ban and their embrace of white supremacist 'great replacement' theories."