GOP Congressional Lead Grows to 9 Points

Republicans' lead on the generic congressional ballot for the 2022 midterm elections has grown to 9 points, based on the latest Rasmussen Reports poll results.

Survey participants were asked, "If the elections for Congress were held today, would you vote for the Republican candidate or for the Democratic candidate?"

A total of 48% of likely U.S. voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, 39% said they would vote for the Democrat, 9% were unsure, and 4% said they would vote for some other candidate, Rasmussen Reports said.

The GOP, which has led the ballot race all year, gained one point since last week, when it was ahead 48%-40%.

Rasmussen Reports said that Republicans' lead on the generic congressional ballot was due to greater party partisan intensity and a 17-point advantage among independents.

While 86% of Republican voters said they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate, only 78% of Democrats said the same.

Among independent voters, 44% said they would vote Republican and 27% said they would vote Democrat. Another 19% were undecided, and 10% would vote for some other candidate.

Also, the so-called "gender gap" tightened in the latest findings. Men (50%) were just 3 points more likely than women voters (47%) to prefer Republican congressional candidates.

That gap was 6 points last week and 9 points two weeks ago.

Republican candidates were the choice of 55% of white voters, 26% of Black voters and 39% of other minorities. Democrats were selected by 59% of Black voters, 34% of white voters and 42% of other minorities.

Voters under 40 favored Democrats by a margin of 46% to 35%, but 53% of voters ages 40-64 and 58% of those 65 and older would vote Republican if the election were held today.

Retirees said they would vote for Republican candidates over Democrats by a 24-point margin.

Among voters earning between $30,000 and $50,000 a year, Republicans held a 52% to 34% advantage.

The GOP lead was only one point (45%-44%) among those with annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted June 5-9 among 2,500 likely voters. The margin of sampling error was +/-2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.