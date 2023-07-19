×
Dem Bid Would Remove 'Husband,' 'Wife' From Federal Law

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 11:50 AM EDT

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., seeks to "strike gendered terms such as 'husband' and 'wife' from federal laws and replace them with the term 'spouse,' " The Western Journal reported on Wednesday.

The legislation she introduced — the "Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act" — was a direct response to what she described as the Supreme Court and states "rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community."

Brownley said in a news release that "now more than ever, with an extreme Supreme Court and state legislatures rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community, it is imperative that Congress showcases its commitment to supporting equality."

She added that "this common-sense bill will ensure that our federal code reflects the equality of all marriages by recognizing and acting upon the notion that the words in our laws have meaning and our values as a country are reflected in our laws."

The bill details each occurrence where "wife" or "husband" should be substituted with "spouse" in federal law — and replacing the term "husband and wife" with "married couple."

The proposed legislation by Brownley targeting "gendered" language follows other such efforts by fellow Democrats, much of it under the guise of striving for LGBT equality, according to The Western Journal.

Perhaps the most blatant example was the Biden administration seemingly erasing the term "mother" in its 2022 fiscal budget report with "birthing person," which was roundly condemned from many sectors.

