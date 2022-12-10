French Dance Teacher Ousted for Using 'Man-Woman'

A dance teacher in Paris has been sacked for calling students men and women instead of "leader" and "follower," The Times U.K. reported.

Valérie Plazenet, 53, reportedly defied the woke directive to leave gender out of titles of her students, leading to her firing from the extra-curricular program at Sciences Po, an elite university for French political and media leaders of the future, according to the report.

Calling students specifically by their gender was "sexist, degrading, discriminatory, and racist," according to a university spokesman.

One student, Elisabeth, 21, said Plazenet's gender identification "made them uncomfortable."

"I admit and insist that I say men and women in my classes," Plazenet told the Times. "In dance, there is a notion of charm between couples of men and women. I find two women dancing together frankly ugly.

"It's always the man who carries the woman. They are censoring me. I don't take orders from dictators. They should drop political correctness."

Plazenet was led to resign over the flap, after Sciences Po "warned her about the requirement to stop her discriminatory comments, in accordance with the French legislation and our internal code of ethics."

The university has become more sensitive to potential cancel culture issues after reported sex-abuse, according to the Times.

The director of the institution Frédéric Mion was reportedly ousted last year amid protests over not taking action against the chair of its board Olivier Duhamel, who had allegations of pedophilia against him.

Duhamel, 72, resigned and reportedly retired from public life amid the allegations, according to the Times.