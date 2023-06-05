×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gen. milley | drag shows | pentagon | pride month

Gen. Milley Backs Military Base Canceling Drag Show

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 07:20 PM EDT

United States Army Gen. Mark Milley defended Monday the Department of Defense's decision to cancel a drag show last week at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada.

Speaking with CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Liebermann ahead of the 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, Milley called Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's move the "absolute right thing to do."

The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman also said that drag shows "were never part of DoD policy, to begin with, and they're certainly not funded by federal funds."

However, Milley pushed back against claims from some congressional Republicans that "woke" policies were being enacted in the military, claiming that "a lot of this is misunderstood and mischaracterized."

"I think the accusations of woke are grossly over-exaggerated," Milley insisted. "Every soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine are out there focused on the mission, and the mission is to defend the United States, its people, our interests, and the constitution of the United States."

The Hill noted that Milley's statements came after the Pentagon canceled the show and declared it would no longer "host drag events at its installations or facilities," citing decades-old regulations on conduct and ethics.

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected questions to the Department of Defense on banning drag shows, emphasizing President Joe Biden's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"As Secretary Austin has expressed in his Pride Month statement that he put out just last week, the Biden-Harris administration will celebrate LGBTQI+ service members' contributions with pride across federal agencies, including at the Department of Defense," Jean-Pierre proclaimed.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
United States Army Gen. Mark Milley defended Monday the Department of Defense's decision to cancel a drag show last week at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada.
gen. milley, drag shows, pentagon, pride month
260
2023-20-05
Monday, 05 June 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved