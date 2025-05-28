UN: Hungry Hordes Storm Gaza Food Warehouse

The United Nations' World Food Program has announced that "hordes of hungry people" broke into a food supply warehouse in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, resulting in at least two deaths and injuring several other people.

"Hordes of hungry people broke into the WFP's Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza, in search of food supplies that had been prepositioned for distribution," the WFP said. "Initial reports indicate two people died and several were injured in the tragic incident."

Although Israel eased its blockage last week, conditions in Gaza remain dire as the ramifications of the order enter its third month. In March, Israeli officials had asserted that the restrictions were necessary to force Hamas to agree to terms for ending the war and freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Earlier in May, a panel of U.N.-backed human rights experts said that civilians in Gaza were at "critical risk of famine" and predicated tens of thousands of children could suffer from malnutrition if the blockage continued.

"Humanitarian needs have spiraled out of control after 80 days of complete blockade of all food assistance and other aid into Gaza," the U.N. agency said in a statement.

"WFP has consistently warned of alarming and deteriorating conditions on the ground and the risks imposed by limiting humanitarian aid to hungry people in desperate need of assistance. Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance. This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve."

The U.S. and Israel have established the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in a number locations around Gaza to prevent aid from being stolen by Hamas. The foundation uses U.S. security contractors and operates independent from the U.N.

The WFP said it was unclear what caused the deaths and injuries and has been working to establish what happened but stated that "alarming and deteriorating conditions on the ground" are directly linked to the aid blockade.