Gaza Polls: Majority Support Attacks on Israelis

A majority of Gazans living in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip support a return to confrontation and armed intifadas, or civil uprisings, against Israelis, according to a poll published in early September.

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, a research organization based in Ramallah that conducts polls in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in its survey also found that Hamas’ popularity has not changed since July.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they opposed the idea of a two-state solution, while 71% said it was no longer practical due to settlement expansion.

Moreover, 76% believe that the chances for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the next five years are slim or nonexistent.

When asked about public support and opposition to specific policy measures to break the stalemate, 58% of respondents supported a return to confrontations and armed intifada, while 27% supported abandoning the two-state solution and instead demanding one state for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and supplies of food, medicine, water, and fuel are running low amid Hamas’ war with Israel. A territory-wide blackout has left hospitals reliant on generators that they could soon be forced to shut down.

More than 8,800 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, and more than 22,000 people have been wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters. The figure is without precedent in the decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack, also an unprecedented figure. Palestinian militants also abducted around 240 people during their incursion and have continued firing rockets into Israel.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.