NYPD Arrests Close to 300 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 04:17 PM EDT

Following a full crackdown on the protests plaguing some New York college campuses, the New York Police Department confirmed Wednesday that they had made almost 300 arrests.

The arrests were made Tuesday night following a full-scale operation in which 282 protestors were arrested with 109 coming from Colombia University and 173 from the City College of New York.

While the NYPD is still working to determine how many of those were students, New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Columbia's protesters were "led by individuals who are not affiliated with the university."

"This is a global problem and young people are being influenced by those who are professionals at radicalizing our children. And I'm not going to allow that to happen as the mayor of the city of New York," Adams said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University and renamed it Hind's Hall. Hinds refers to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old who was killed during an Israeli airstrike in January.

"The NYPD's precision policing ensured that the operation was organized, calm and there were no injuries or violent clashes," Adams said.

Protests have hit several college campuses in the United States the past week with protestors demanding that schools divest from companies they allege "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine."

Columbia University, Yale, UCLA and The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill were among the most active. Most of the colleges affected have gone to virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 04:17 PM
