Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that U.S. reconstruction aid for Gaza will be restricted to areas not under the control of Hamas.

"No reconstruction aid, no reconstruction funds will be going into areas that Hamas still controls," Kushner said during remarks Tuesday at the unveiling of the Civilian Military Cooperation Center in Southern Israel.

Rebuilding efforts would focus on regions secured by the Israel Defense Forces, with the goal of creating a "new Gaza" that can provide housing and jobs for civilians.

The plan involves establishing a stable security force once the transitional structure is complete, allowing for phased reconstruction to proceed.

Israel has long demanded, after the return of all the hostages — there remains 15 dead hostages still held by Hamas terrorists, according to Vice President JD Vance — that Hamas will be removed from leadership in Gaza and the region will be demilitarized and deradicalized from terrorist ideology.

The recommendations are expected to be reviewed by President Donald Trump and the U.S. "Board of Peace" as part of the administration's broader postwar strategy in Gaza laid out by the 20-point peace plan signed by the U.S., Israel, and the Middle East security guarantors earlier this month.

"The only real mediators are the United States of America, and so that's the role that we're going to play," Vance concluded. "I think the American people should be proud of it, but they should know that there are going to be no American boots on the ground in Gaza."