Gaza Aid Claims Hit New Level

Saturday, 26 July 2025 11:15 AM EDT

Concerns and claims about humanitarian aid reaching those people who remain in Gaza have been raised almost since the opening of Israel’s military incursion into the area following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Israel’s claims of Hamas being involved in thefts of aid supplies taken to Gaza have not been verified, according to at least two senior Israeli military leaders and two Israelis connected to the issue.

At the same time, Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit has been posting information and images about aid supplies being taken into Gaza. In a post on Friday, COGAT showed images along with the text: “Contrary to popular narratives, there is NO LIMIT on the number of humanitarian aid trucks that can enter Gaza. The real bottleneck lies with the UN and international organizations, whose collection of aid from the crossings dropped sharply over the past month.”

The Times report focused on Israel “coming under increased international pressure over its conduct of the war in Gaza and the humanitarian suffering it has brought.” The report details the changing picture of who controls getting aid supplies into Gaza and who is responsible for distribution.

The United Nations has blamed the Israeli military for failing to establish safe transit routes throughout Gaza to distribute supplies, according to the Times. In addition, the UN has accused Israel of systematically destroying Gaza and deliberately blocking the distribution of supplies.

A COGAT post on Wednesday claimed aid organizations are causing the problem. “Almost 1000 (!) trucks worth of aid are waiting in Gaza. Israel isn’t blocking aid. The agencies are distributing lies instead of aid.”

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 26 July 2025 11:15 AM
