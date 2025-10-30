Gayle King to Exit 'CBS Mornings' in Network Shakeup

Gayle King is expected to step down as co-anchor of "CBS Mornings" next year as part of a sweeping overhaul inside CBS News under its new corporate ownership, Variety reported Thursday.

According to Variety, four people familiar with the situation said King — the longtime face of CBS' morning program — is likely to transition to a new role within the network's news division, which is being reshaped under the Paramount Skydance merger.

King's current contract reportedly runs through May 2026, though Variety noted her deal could be restructured to allow her to develop or produce her own programming for CBS.

The potential move comes amid a major leadership and personnel shakeup across CBS News.

Norah O'Donnell, who previously anchored "CBS Evening News," stepped down in January to become a senior correspondent. The network also announced layoffs affecting dozens of employees and a revamp of its weekend shows, including the exit of Saturday co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson.

In a statement to Variety, a CBS News spokesperson said:

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

Variety reports that the changes come as new ownership led by David Ellison and Skydance Media seeks to reorient CBS News to appeal to a broader national audience. The outlet said the Ellisons believe CBS programming has leaned too far to the left and want to recalibrate its tone.

As part of that effort, Bari Weiss, founder of the digital platform The Free Press, was recently named editor in chief of CBS News — a key figure expected to decide King's future at the network.

King, 69, joined "CBS This Morning" in 2012 and helped steer the program through major personnel changes over 14 years, including the high-profile departure of co-anchor Charlie Rose.

Despite her popularity, "CBS Mornings" continues to trail behind ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today" in viewership.