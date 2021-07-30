Web Designer Denied Appeal After Refusing to Create Gay Couples' Websites

A Colorado web designer has lost her appeal after refusing to create wedding websites for same-sex couples and her challenge to Colorado's anti-discrimination law.

On Monday, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver rejected Lorie Smith of 303 Creative's appeal, according to The Hill.

Smith argued that although she makes websites for many different people, creating websites for same-sex couples goes against her religion.

"I will not be able to create websites for same-sex marriages or any other marriage that is not between one man and one woman," Smith said. "Doing that would compromise my Christian witness and tell a story about marriage that contradicts God's true story of marriage."

But the judge ruled that Smith's arguments do not supersede Colorado's anti-discrimination law.

"There is no indication that Colorado will enforce CADA [Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act] differently against graphic designers than bakeries," the ruling read in part, referencing Jack Phillips, a baker in Lakewood, Colorado, who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Phillips made his appeal after being told by Colorado's Civil Rights Commission that he must adhere to CADA. In 2018, the Supreme Court found that the enforcement of CADA violated Phillips' First Amendment rights.

