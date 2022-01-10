Newsom Boasts $45.7B Surplus, Plan for Healthcare for Noncitizens

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's "The California Blueprint" contains a proposal to give illegal immigrants government-run universal healthcare.

"BREAKING: With our new proposal, California will be the FIRST STATE to achieve universal access to healthcare coverage," Newsom tweeted Monday, leaving out the plan's "regardless of immigration status" disclaimer.

The blueprint is an outline of Newsom's $213 billion 2022-2023 state budget. The proposal for healthcare for illegal immigrants in his sanctuary state comes minutes after the governor boasted a $45.7 billion surplus.

"NEW: With a surplus of over $45.7 BILLION – California is a model for the nation on how we can confront our greatest existential threats and make historic investments in our future," Newsom tweeted. "We can lead with science and still have a successful economy."

The boasting of the government surplus comes as Newsom acknowledged those in his state are "crushed" by high costs of living, but still he plans to "offer universal access to healthcare coverage for all state residents, regardless of immigration status."

"Too many Californians find themselves on the wrong end of income inequality – crushed by the rising costs of the most basic expenses like healthcare, housing, child care, and keeping the doors of a small business open," the blueprint read on page 3. "Gov. Newsom's plan seeks to bring down the costs of those everyday expenses.

"Gov. Newsom's Blueprint will make California the first state in the nation to offer universal access to healthcare coverage for all state residents, regardless of immigration status," the blueprint continued.

The offer of free healthcare might help California curb its population shrink, as undocumented migrants might seek to live in the sanctuary state. California saw a population decrease of 0.7% last year, according to April 2021's Census data.

California is the most populous state in the United States with an estimated 39.2 million residents. While a 0.7% decrease seems like a small number, that suggests its population shrunk by nearly 300,000 residents.

Notably, California's Gross Domestic Product is greater than all but five countries worldwide, according to economic estimates: The U.S., China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.