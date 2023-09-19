×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gavin newsom | joe biden | 2024 election | presidential race | kamala harris | chris cuomo

Newsom Backs Biden, Rules Out 2024 Presidential Run

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 09:30 PM EDT

In a recent interview, Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed his backing for President Joe Biden, firmly rejecting speculations surrounding the possibility of his presidential candidacy in the 2024 election.

"President Biden is going to run, and I'm looking forward to him getting reelected." Newsom told NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd in an interview clip released earlier this month, Politico reported.

NewsNation's "CUOMO" anchor Chris Cuomo recently queried Gov. Newsom about his rationale for refraining from embarking on a presidential campaign.

"Because I believe in this guy," Newsom said of Biden.

"You think Joe Biden is the best the Democrats can do?" Cuomo pushed.

"His character, his decency, and his capacity to do great things. That's why. I'm not worthy of that conversation. This guy deserves it. And we, as members of the party, deserve to have his back," Newsom said.

While the California governor has garnered consideration as a prospective presidential contender, there is a perception among some that he may emerge as a potential candidate in the 2028 election. Nonetheless, he has consistently rebuffed conjecture suggesting that he might mount a challenge against President Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2024.

In recent interviews, Gov. Newsom has voiced his support for the Biden-Harris reelection campaign.

During a weekend appearance on CNN, he defended President Biden against concerns regarding his age. He affirmed Vice President Harris as the unequivocal and fitting choice for running mate, countering suggestions within the party that she should be replaced on the 2024 ticket, as reported by The Hill.

During his appearance on "CUOMO," Newsom said, "This guy is producing those results every single day with all that heat coming in, all that, you know, just the smash-mouth, surround sound, anger industry that's been built around this guy, 24/7, defining the terms of opposition, 24/7, disciplined and focused. He's producing these results."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a recent interview, Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed his backing for President Joe Biden, firmly rejecting speculations surrounding the possibility of his presidential candidacy in the 2024 election.
gavin newsom, joe biden, 2024 election, presidential race, kamala harris, chris cuomo
313
2023-30-19
Tuesday, 19 September 2023 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved