Newsom Rips Vance for Disneyland Vacation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend lashed out at Vice President JD Vance for visiting Disneyland and for not responding to a debate challenge.

While visiting California last week, Vance took his family to Disneyland despite previously saying the company is "woke" and has "declared war on America's children." the vice president, his wife Usha Vance, and two of their children were spotted walking through the park on Saturday, enjoying some of the rides and later eating at the 21 Royal restaurant.

Newsom pounced on social media Saturday: "Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't," in reference to the Trump administration's controversial raids and ongoing crackdown on immigration.

Newsom later added, in a post knocking Vance over his refusal to accept his challenge to a debate, that "JD is back in California. He won't take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids school meals, militarizing America's streets, or adding trillions to the debt. Instead, he's off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate."

Vance responded, "Had a great time, thanks."