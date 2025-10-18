Newsom Confirms Closure of I-5 for USMC Live Fire Exercise

A section of the Interstate 5 freeway in Southern California will be shut down on Saturday for a live-fire demonstration by the U.S. Marines out of Camp Pendleton, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via the California Highway Patrol out of San Diego.

A 17-mile section of the roadway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the CHP.

The closure supports a military event celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, featuring a live-fire amphibious demonstration at Red Beach and remarks from Vice President JD Vance.

Newsom blasted the decision to carry out the drill without closing the freeway with a post on X, writing, "This is a profoundly absurd show of force that could put Californians directly in harm’s way.

"Flying live rounds over a busy highway without coordination between state, federal, and local partners isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous," Newsom added.

The Marine Corps said all air, surface, and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety checklists.

"The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea," the statement reads.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) put out a press release Saturday confirming the closure.

"Due to safety concerns, a section of Interstate 5 will be closed Saturday due to a White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involving live ammunition being discharged over the freeway," the department's statement continued.

"Because of the event and closure, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event," Caltrans added.

The closure contradicts Vance who claimed earlier in the week that the highway would not be closed.

Communications director for the vice president William Martin posted on Thursday, "This is complete fake news; the Marine Corps said they are NOT shutting down the I-5 highway and that the event at Camp Pendleton is a training exercise."