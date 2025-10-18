WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gavin newsom | interstate 5 | camp pendleton | usmc

Newsom Confirms Closure of I-5 for USMC Live Fire Exercise

By    |   Saturday, 18 October 2025 12:38 PM EDT

A section of the Interstate 5 freeway in Southern California will be shut down on Saturday for a live-fire demonstration by the U.S. Marines out of Camp Pendleton, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via the California Highway Patrol out of San Diego.

A 17-mile section of the roadway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the CHP.

The closure supports a military event celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, featuring a live-fire amphibious demonstration at Red Beach and remarks from Vice President JD Vance.

Newsom blasted the decision to carry out the drill without closing the freeway with a post on X, writing, "This is a profoundly absurd show of force that could put Californians directly in harm’s way.

"Flying live rounds over a busy highway without coordination between state, federal, and local partners isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous," Newsom added.

The Marine Corps said all air, surface, and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety checklists.

"The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea," the statement reads

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) put out a press release Saturday confirming the closure.

"Due to safety concerns, a section of Interstate 5 will be closed Saturday due to a White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involving live ammunition being discharged over the freeway," the department's statement continued.

"Because of the event and closure, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event," Caltrans added.

The closure contradicts Vance who claimed earlier in the week that the highway would not be closed.

Communications director for the vice president William Martin posted on Thursday, "This is complete fake news; the Marine Corps said they are NOT shutting down the I-5 highway and that the event at Camp Pendleton is a training exercise."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A section of the Interstate 5 freeway in Southern California will be shut down on Saturday for a live-fire demonstration by the U.S. Marines out of Camp Pendleton, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via the California Highway Patrol out of San Diego.
gavin newsom, interstate 5, camp pendleton, usmc
323
2025-38-18
Saturday, 18 October 2025 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved