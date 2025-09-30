WATCH TV LIVE

California Gov. Newsom Jabs Trump About His Weight

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 04:45 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on President Donald Trump's weight Tuesday in response to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's statement that he no longer wanted to see "fat generals" in the military.

"I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go!" Newsom, a Democrat, wrote on X, responding to a clip of Hegseth's speech to hundreds of America's top military command officers and demanding fitness from all personnel.

The post included a photo of the president from a campaign stop last October at a McDonald's.

A later post from the governor's press office again referenced Trump's weight, this time using an image generated by artificial intelligence depicting him holding two McDonald's burgers while drones delivered more food from overhead, with the president wearing a gray T-shirt.

"IT'S COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE TO SEE A FAT COMMANDER IN CHIEF IN THE HALLS OF THE WHITE HOUSE!" the post read.

Hegseth ripped into U.S. military commanders at the Tuesday meeting. He told the admirals and generals to be ready for a return to rigorous combat arms requirements to "the highest male standard only."

This included frank statements regarding physical fitness.

"It is tiring to look out ... and see fat troops. Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon leading commands around the country and the world.

"It is a bad look. Bad, and not who we are."

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 04:45 PM
