Gov. Newsom Asks Judge to Block Use of Military in LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom has filed a motion requesting a temporary restraining order to block President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from deploying the military in Los Angeles.

In his suit, filed in the United States District Court for The Northern District of California, Newsom said the military will be used to go on immigration raids with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Newsom requested a ruling within two hours.

"I just filed an emergency motion in court to immediately block the ongoing and unnecessary militarization of Los Angeles," Newsom wrote on social media. "The federal government is turning the military against American citizens. This is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy."

Trump has already deployed the National Guard amid protests against ICE that have occurred throughout the city.

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. do to an incompetent Governor and Mayor," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump has ordered 2,000 more National Guard troops, along with 700 Marines, to LA, in addition to 2,000 Guard troops sent over the weekend to the city, where protests are ongoing over immigration laws critics say are breaking up migrant families.

Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass say Trump's descriptions of the situation are not as dire as he claims and insist he's putting public safety at risk by sending military personnel into the city.